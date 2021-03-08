Multiple Cracks Found in Part of United Jet's Engine

The broken blade on the Pratt & Whitney engine had been used on 2,979 flights since its last inspection in 2016.

Mar 8th, 2021
David Koenig
This photo provided by The National Transportation Safety Board shows the damaged engine of United Airlines Flight 328. Federal safety officials are updating their investigation into the engine failure on the United Airlines plane that sent parts of the engine housing raining down on Denver-area neighborhoods last month. The National Transportation Safety Board said Friday, March 5, 2021 that a microscopic exam confirmed that a fan blade that snapped off had telltale signs of fatigue — tiny cracks caused by wear and tear.
This photo provided by The National Transportation Safety Board shows the damaged engine of United Airlines Flight 328. Federal safety officials are updating their investigation into the engine failure on the United Airlines plane that sent parts of the engine housing raining down on Denver-area neighborhoods last month. The National Transportation Safety Board said Friday, March 5, 2021 that a microscopic exam confirmed that a fan blade that snapped off had telltale signs of fatigue — tiny cracks caused by wear and tear.
The National Transportation Safety Board via AP

Microscopic examination supports early suspicions that wear and tear caused a fan blade to snap inside one engine of a United Airlines plane that made an emergency landing shortly after takeoff last month in Denver, federal safety investigators said Friday.

The National Transportation Safety Board said the blade found “multiple fatigue fracture origins” on the inside surface of the hollow fan blade. The board said “multiple” secondary cracks were found, and that the examination is continuing.

The broken blade on the Pratt & Whitney engine had been used on 2,979 flights since its last inspection in 2016, the NTSB said. At the time, similar blades were required to be inspected every 6,500 flights. The NTSB believes the failed blade then sheared off part of an adjacent fan blade.

After the Feb. 20 incident, Pratt & Whitney called for inspections every 1,000 flights, followed by a Federal Aviation Administration order that they be inspected for cracks before their next flight.

The particular Pratt & Whitney engines involved are found on fewer than 100 Boeing 777 jets currently in use. They're also on several dozen other planes that have been parked because of weak passenger traffic during the pandemic. The affected planes are all used by United Airlines and by carriers in Japan and South Korea.

The engine failure occurred four minutes after the Boeing 777 took off, bound for Hawaii. Debris from the engine and its housing rained down on suburban neighborhoods. The NTSB said the pilots had just increased power to the two engines when a loud bang was captured on the cockpit voice recorder.

Information from the plane's data recorder indicates that the engine shut down automatically and triggered a fire warning. The United pilots declared an emergency and returned to Denver International Airport with one working engine and landed safely. No injuries were reported on the plane or on the ground.

More in Aerospace
This photo provided by NASA shows US astronaut Kate Rubins outside the International Space Station during a space walk on Friday, March 5, 2021. Rubins and Japan's Soichi Noguchi floated outside to complete unfinished work from Sunday's spacewalk. More mounting brackets and struts need to be installed for new and improved solar panels due to arrive in June.
Spacewalk Tackles Solar Panel Advance Work
The six new solar wings will fit over the older ones and boost the station’s power capability by up to 30%.
Mar 5th, 2021
1434661159988
BAE Starts Production on U.S. Air Force F-15 Electronics
The electronic warfare and countermeasures system helps pilots monitor, jam and deceive threats in contested airspace.
Mar 4th, 2021
In this Nov. 18, 2020, file photo a Boeing 737 Max 9 built for United Airlines lands at King County International Airport - Boeing Field after a test flight from Moses Lake, Wash., in Seattle. United Airlines is expanding its order of Boeing 737 Max airplanes and taking some deliveries sooner as it ramps up for an anticipated increase in travel demand. Chief Operating Officer Andrew Nocella said in a memo on Monday, March 1, 2021, that the company placed an order for 25 new 737 Max aircraft for delivery in 2023.
United Expands Order for Boeing 737 Max Jets
It will also take some deliveries sooner as it ramps up for an anticipated increase in travel demand.
Mar 2nd, 2021
Iss064e036104 (1)
Brine Processor Recycles Water on ISS
The tech allows more water to be recovered from crew urine.
Mar 1st, 2021
Spirittn
Spirit AeroSystems' 2020 Consolidation Included Cutting 8K Jobs
Boeing's largest parts supplier also majorly shrunk its warehousing space into a new facility.
Mar 1st, 2021
In this April 21, 2020, file photo, Boeing Co. workers wearing masks stand near an entry door to a 737 Max airplane owned by China-based Lucky Air, in Renton, Wash. China isn’t ready to join the United States in approving Boeing’s 737 Max to return to flying following a two-year grounding prompted by a pair of fatal crashes, a regulator said Monday, March 1, 2021.
China Not Ready to Bring Back 737 Max
China was the first country to ground the 737 Max in 2019 and still cites "major safety concerns."
Mar 1st, 2021
In this Oct. 19, 2015, file photo, an airplane flies over a sign at Boeing's newly expanded 737 delivery center at Boeing Field in Seattle. Federal regulators have imposed $5.4 million in civil penalties against Boeing on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, for violating terms of a $12 million settlement in 2015, and the aircraft maker has agreed to pay another $1.21 million to settle two current enforcement cases.
Boeing Will Pay $6.6M to Settle FAA Allegations
The agency says Boeing managers failed to put adequate priority on complying with FAA regulations.
Feb 26th, 2021
Russian media reports that a Boeing 777 plane made an emergency landing in Moscow in the early hours of Friday Feb. 26, 2021.
Boeing 777 Makes Emergency Landing in Moscow
The pilot reported a problem with the engine.
Feb 26th, 2021
Keith Gartenlaub near his home in Irvine, Calif., March 11, 2020.
Watchdog Reviews Former Boeing Engineer’s Allegations
He alleges that he was unfairly investigated by the FBI for spying for China.
Feb 25th, 2021
In this file photo, a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max airplane takes off in the rain, at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Washington.
Watchdog Blasts FAA Over Boeing Jet
Auditors said the FAA suffered from weak management and oversight.
Feb 25th, 2021
Image from video showing the parachute deployed during the descent of the Mars Perseverance rover, Feb. 18, 2021.
Mars Rover's Giant Parachute Carried Secret Message
A systems engineer — and puzzle lover — spelled out the message using a binary code.
Feb 24th, 2021
In this image taken from video, the engine of United Airlines Flight 328 is on fire after after experiencing a 'right-engine failure' shortly after takeoff from Denver International Airport, Saturday, February 20, 2021.
FAA Grounds Planes After Engine Failure Over Denver
Before the planes can fly again, operators must conduct a thermal acoustic image inspection of the large titanium fan blades at the front of each engine.
Feb 24th, 2021