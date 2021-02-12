Bombardier Pulls Plug on Learjet, Cuts 1,600 Jobs

Synonymous with lifestyles of the rich and famous, the Learjet is about to fade into aviation history.

Feb 12th, 2021
Roxana HegemanDavid Koenig
This Aug. 17, 2011 file photo, Jaeger Mah, left, is greeted by Vancouver International Airport CEO Larry Berg, right, and pilot Brent Fishlock as he steps off a Learjet upon arrival at the airport after a short tour in Richmond, B.C. The iconic Learjet, which carried generations of business executives and was made famous in pop songs, is about to fade into aviation history. Canada’s Bombardier said Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 it will end production of the Learjet later this year.
This Aug. 17, 2011 file photo, Jaeger Mah, left, is greeted by Vancouver International Airport CEO Larry Berg, right, and pilot Brent Fishlock as he steps off a Learjet upon arrival at the airport after a short tour in Richmond, B.C. The iconic Learjet, which carried generations of business executives and was made famous in pop songs, is about to fade into aviation history. Canada’s Bombardier said Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 it will end production of the Learjet later this year.
Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The Learjet, which became synonymous with lifestyles of the rich and famous, is about to fade into aviation history.

Canada’s Bombardier announced Thursday that it will stop production of the Learjet later this year to focus on more profitable planes.

That means the elimination of 1,600 jobs in Canada and the United States, another blow to aircraft manufacturing, which has withered in the pandemic.

The iconic jet was among the first private luxury planes. William Lear based his design in part on military jets. The first Learjet flew in 1963, and more than 3,000 had been built since.

“It was sleek and it had almost a fighter-jet pedigree,” said Richard Aboulafia, an aerospace analyst for Teal Group. “For its time it symbolized personal executive transportation. Besides, Carly Simon put it into a fantastic song — that cemented its place in popular culture.”

Along with being a line in Simon's 1971 hit, “You're So Vain,” the jet showed up elsewhere in pop culture, including the hit TV show “Mad Men.” Frank Sinatra let Elvis Presley borrow his Learjet to elope with Priscilla Beaulieu in 1967.

In recent years, production of the plane had slowed to about one a month. Thursday's decision was foreshadowed in 2015, when Bombardier pulled the plug on an all-new model, the Learjet 85, citing weak demand. Analysts could see the end of the line.

“The only thing the pandemic did was accelerate a sad ending,” Aboulafia said.

Bombardier said it will continue to support the Learjet fleet, and existing jets will fly for many more years.

Most of the projected job losses for Montreal-based Bombardier will occur in Canada, with about 700 planned in Quebec and 100 in Ontario. The company said about 250 jobs will be eliminated in Wichita this year and next year, with another 100 job losses scattered across the rest of the U.S.

CEO Eric Martel said in a statement that job cuts are always difficult, "but these reductions are absolutely necessary for us to rebuild our company while we continue to navigate through the pandemic.”

Air travel has plummeted during the COVID-19 outbreak, causing a sharp drop in demand for new planes.

Bombardier said that ending production of the Learjet later this year will let the company focus on its more profitable Challenger and Global aircraft and accelerate the expansion of its services business.

More in Aerospace
Virgin Orbit's 'Cosmic Girl' Boeing 747-400.
Virgin Orbit to Launch Satellites for Polish Company
The agreement comes less than a month after the first successful flight of its air-launched rocket.
Feb 10th, 2021
In this July 26, 2018, file photo, former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna watch the U.S. national championships swimming meet in Irvine, Calif. Federal safety officials are expected to vote Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, on what likely caused the helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others to crash into a Southern California hillside last year, killing all aboard.
NTSB: Kobe Bryant Crash Caused by Pilot Error
The board said it was likely he felt self-induced pressure to deliver Bryant to the destination.
Feb 10th, 2021
A June 1, 2020, illustration, provided by Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, depicting the United Arab Emirates' Hope Mars probe.
UAE Spacecraft Closes in on Mars
Amal is set to perform an intricate, high-stakes series of turns and engine firings to maneuver into orbit.
Feb 9th, 2021
Apollo 14 astronaut Alan Shepard conducts an experiment near a lunar crater, Feb. 6, 1971.
Shepard Put Golf on the Moon 50 Years Ago
The Apollo 14 commander snuck the golf gear into space — including a custom 6-iron — in his socks.
Feb 8th, 2021
Sarah Amiri, deputy project manager of a planned United Arab Emirates Mars mission, during a ceremony in Dubai, May 6, 2015.
Next Stop Mars: 3 Spacecraft Arriving in Quick Succession
The stakes — and anxiety — are sky high.
Feb 8th, 2021
A line of Boeing 737 Max jets near the company's plant in Renton, Wash., April 20, 2020.
Boeing to Outsource IT Work, Eliminate 600 Jobs
Dell will handle the company's cloud services, databases and information technology.
Feb 5th, 2021
Adranos plans to construct a facility in the Purdue Research Park of West Lafayette to manufacture solid rocket fuel.
Rocket Fuel Maker to Build New Plant Near Purdue University
Adranos will use the facility to make ALITEC, a fuel for long-range missile and space launch systems.
Feb 5th, 2021
Workers exit a gate at Boeing's airplane manufacturing plant in Renton, Wash., March 23, 2020.
Boeing to Give Employee Bonuses Despite Losing $12B Last Year
The company adjusted its incentive structure in an effort to resume deliveries of the 737 Max.
Feb 3rd, 2021
6 eaton Flag
Eaton Expands in Aerospace, Will Buy Cobham Mission Systems for $2.8B
The news comes just three days after Eaton said it would buy power management supplier Tripp Lite for $1.65 billion.
Feb 2nd, 2021
In this undated image provided St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Jared Isaacman pauses while speaking about his enthusiasm for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and his spaceflight called Inspiration4, in Memphis, Tenn. Isaacman, a billionaire who made a fortune in tech and fighter jets is buying an entire SpaceX flight and plans to take three people with him to circle the globe this year. Isaacman announced Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, that he aims to use the trip to raise more than $200 million for St. Jude.
Billionaire Buys SpaceX Flight with 3 'Everyday' People
Anyone donating to St. Jude in February will be entered into a random drawing for a seat.
Feb 2nd, 2021
Boeing
Aerospace Plant Closing in Washington; 130 Jobs Lost
The industry's financial instability hit this airplane parts factory hard.
Feb 1st, 2021
I Stock 612730706
FAA Worker Fined for Cutting Air Traffic Communications
She severed main and standby communication lines between air traffic controllers and about 10 planes in two separate incidents.
Feb 1st, 2021