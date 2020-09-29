Lawmakers Propose Tighter Rules for New Airplanes

The measure would establish a panel to review the use of Boeing employees to perform safety analyses.

Sep 29th, 2020
Associated Press
I Stock 1022905038
iStock

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawmakers who criticized regulators over the way they approved the Boeing 737 Max will propose changing the way that the Federal Aviation Administration certifies new plane designs and uses private-sector employees to perform safety analysis.

Leading Democrats and Republicans on the House Transportation Committee said they will introduce their bill Tuesday and the committee will consider the measure on Wednesday.

However, with Congress planning to adjourn in early October, and a similar proposal stalled in a Senate committee, the bill’s chances of passage this year appear slim.

The bill would not eliminate the FAA’s program of letting aircraft-maker employees perform safety-related analysis for the agency. However, it would give the FAA approval over the selection of those employees and allow civil penalties if companies interfere with their work for the FAA.

The measure would specifically address issues at Boeing by creating a panel of industry, labor and government officials to review the company's use of employees to perform safety analysis for the FAA, and let the FAA’s top official suspend Boeing from the program based on the panel’s findings.

The bill would require companies to tell the FAA, airlines and pilots about automated systems that can change a plane’s path. Most pilots did not know about a system on the 737 Max that repeatedly pushed down the noses of planes that crashed in Indonesia and Ethiopia, killing 346 people.

It would also require manufacturers to make realistic assumptions about pilot response time — Chicago-based Boeing was criticized for assuming that pilots would react correctly to the nose-down action of the Max within four seconds.

One of the authors, Transportation Committee Chairman Peter DeFazio, D-Ore., said the measure would address “gaps in the regulatory system” for approving new planes and improve public safety.

Two weeks ago, a report by DeFazio’s Democratic staffers blamed the two Max crashes on poor government oversight and design flaws and concealment of problems by Boeing. The report summarized an 18-month investigation.

More in Aerospace
I Stock 490733303
German Military Opens New Space Center
The facility will monitor potential threats posed by space junk to satellites or people on the ground.
Sep 22nd, 2020
Department of Transportation Federal Aviation Administration building in Washington.
FAA Not Prepared to Update Jet Evacuation Rules
The agency hasn't updated standards for emergency airliner evacuations in nearly two decades.
Sep 21st, 2020
Thumb
NASA Astronauts to Film Skincare Ad in Space
The International Space Station is reportedly "open for business."
Sep 18th, 2020
Tehran, Iran.
More Iranian Nationals Charged with Hacking Crimes
A member of Iran's Revolutionary Guard and two others allegedly stole the identities of individuals working in aerospace and satellite technology.
Sep 18th, 2020
A Boeing 737 Max jet heads to a landing at Boeing Field following a test flight in Seattle, June 29, 2020.
Report Blasts Boeing, FAA for Crashes
A House committee pinned two crashes on the "horrific culmination" of failed oversight, design flaws and a lack of action at Boeing.
Sep 16th, 2020
A Long March-5 rocket carrying the Tianwen-1 Mars probe lifts off from the Wenchang Space Launch Center, Hainan Province, July 23, 2020.
China Says Mars Probe Stable
Officials provided no information about a mysterious experimental spacecraft that returned to Earth a week ago.
Sep 14th, 2020
A Boeing 737 Max jet heads to a landing at Boeing Field following a test flight in Seattle.
Regulators to Examine Pilot Training for Boeing 737 Max Jets
The move is a sign that the grounded plane is moving closer to returning to service.
Sep 14th, 2020
114 Thumb
Chameleon Traits Could Add to Drone Stealth
Lightweight, color-changing polymer panels are being designed to allow drones to match the background of the sky – on demand.
Sep 13th, 2020
In this Monday, June 29, 2020 file photo, a Boeing 737 MAX jet heads to a landing at Boeing Field following a test flight in Seattle, USA. Europe’s flight safety authority says the first flight tests for the Boeing 737 Max, which has been grounded worldwide after two deadly crashes revealed design issues with the jet, have now been completed.
European Safety Agency Completes Boeing 737 Max Tests
An evaluation board is scheduled to start its assessment next week.
Sep 11th, 2020
The road to Spaceport America near Upham, New Mexico, Aug. 15, 2019.
N.M. Reviewing Spaceport Policies
The review is part of an ongoing investigation into Spaceport America's chief executive.
Sep 9th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 09 09 At 12 50 45 Pm
Advanced Assembly Earns AS9100D Certification
Awarded after an extensive audit conducted by NQA.
Sep 9th, 2020
Walmart store in Pittsburgh, June 25, 2019.
Walmart Tests Delivery Drones
A pilot program will deliver groceries and household essentials.
Sep 9th, 2020