Boeing Lands $265M Special Ops Contract

Boeing recently signed a $265 million contract for nine additional MH-47G Block II Chinook helicopters that will be made at the company's Philadelphia plant. The new choppers will be delivered to the U.S. Army Special Operations Aviation Command (USASOAC).

Boeing is now on contract for 24 of the next-generation Chinooks. The MH-47G Block II features an improved structure and weight reduction initiatives, like new lighter weight fuel pods, that should help increase performance, efficiency and uniformity across the fleet.

“The G-Model is a critical asset for the Army, our nation, and the defense industrial base,” said Andy Builta, vice president and H-47 program manager. The latest Block II models can reach speeds of nearly 190 mph with over 11 tons of carrying capacity.

Boeing has more than 4,600 Boeing employees in Pennsylvania supporting H-47 Chinook, V-22 Osprey, MH-139A Grey Wolf and a number of services and engineering efforts. Boeing’s presence, including suppliers and vendors, supports an estimated 16,000 total jobs in Pennsylvania.