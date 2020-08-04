Boeing Lands $265M Special Ops Contract

The latest models can reach speeds of nearly 190 mph with over 11 tons of carrying capacity.

Aug 4th, 2020
Chinook
boeing.com

Boeing recently signed a $265 million contract for nine additional MH-47G Block II Chinook helicopters that will be made at the company's Philadelphia plant. The new choppers will be delivered to the U.S. Army Special Operations Aviation Command (USASOAC).

Boeing is now on contract for 24 of the next-generation Chinooks. The MH-47G Block II features an improved structure and weight reduction initiatives, like new lighter weight fuel pods, that should help increase performance, efficiency and uniformity across the fleet. 

“The G-Model is a critical asset for the Army, our nation, and the defense industrial base,” said Andy Builta, vice president and H-47 program manager. The latest Block II models can reach speeds of nearly 190 mph with over 11 tons of carrying capacity.

Boeing has more than 4,600 Boeing employees in Pennsylvania supporting H-47 Chinook, V-22 Osprey, MH-139A Grey Wolf and a number of services and engineering efforts. Boeing’s presence, including suppliers and vendors, supports an estimated 16,000 total jobs in Pennsylvania.

More in Aerospace
A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket lifts off from pad 41 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Cape Canaveral, Fla.
NASA Launches Mars Rover
The mission will look for signs of ancient life.
Jul 30th, 2020
Airbus Group logo in Toulouse, France, July 9, 2020.
Airbus Deliveries Down by Half
The aerospace giant said it was further scaling back production of its A350 long-haul jet.
Jul 30th, 2020
The interior of Virgin Galactic&apos;s SpaceshipTwo Cabin during a flight.
Virgin Galactic Shows Off Passenger Spaceship Cabin Interior
Highly detailed amenities to enhance the customer flight experience were shown in an online event.
Jul 29th, 2020
Space Launch System Flying Over The Clouds 486691192 5800x4200
Alaska Spaceport Looks for More Launches
The location is licensed for up to nine launches per year, but is working with the FAA to quadruple that number.
Jul 29th, 2020
A Boeing 737 MAX 8 airplane.
Boeing Losses Bloom to $2.4B
The company will slow production and cut more jobs as demand for commercial aircraft withers in the pandemic.
Jul 29th, 2020
Drone Over Us City 000071188115 Medium
Contractors Share $400M Drone Contract
Skyborg will look to put more planes in the skies, but fewer pilots.
Jul 29th, 2020
Passengers watch aircraft on the tarmac as they wait for their flight at the King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Few flights are scheduled for international departures only but the authorities have eased domestic travel restrictions since June.
Air Travel Not Expected to Recover Until 2024
The prediction was pushed back by one year due to the slow containment of the outbreak.
Jul 29th, 2020
This illustration made available by NASA depicts the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter on the red planet&apos;s surface near the Perseverance rover, left.
The Next Mars Rover is the Brawniest, Brainiest Yet
A helicopter is even tagging along for an otherworldly test flight.
Jul 28th, 2020
Disinfecting
Delta, Lysol Team Up to Tackle the Airplane Lavatory
What took so long?
Jul 28th, 2020
Delta Air Lines Boeing 777 N701 Dn
Fate of $32B Airline Support Bill Unclear
Proponents warned of unprecedented layoffs in the aviation sector without congressional help.
Jul 28th, 2020
South Korea&apos;s Hyunmoo II Missile system, left, and a U.S. Army Tactical Missile System fire missiles during a combined military exercise, July 29, 2017.
South Korea Reaches Rocket Fuel Deal with US
The move would allow Seoul to launch its first surveillance satellites and build more powerful missiles.
Jul 28th, 2020
BAE Systems is working to define and develop the flight control systems for the future.
Fly-By-Wire Controls Prepped for Electric Flight
Every few milliseconds, precise commands are sent to more than 40 electronic controllers throughout the aircraft.
Jul 27th, 2020