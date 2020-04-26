Boeing Cancels $4B Embraer Deal

Embraer says Boeing has "manufactured false claims as a pretext to seek to avoid its commitments."

Apr 26th, 2020
Associated Press
Boeing Flying Ap
AP file

CHICAGO (AP) — Boeing announced Saturday it terminated an agreement to join forces with Embraer, prompting an angry response from the Brazilian jet maker, which threatened to seek damages.

The pair had planned to work together on Embraer's commercial aviation business and to develop new markets for its C-390 Millennium aircraft. They had been working toward an agreement for two years.

Boeing said it ended the agreement after Embraer did not meet conditions laid out by the deal, in which Boeing would have held majority ownership. Over the past few months, the companies had “productive but ultimately unsuccessful negotiations” about the unsatisfied conditions, which was “deeply disappointing,” Marc Allen, Boeing's president of Embraer partnership and group operations, said in a news release.

Embraer issued a statement saying it “believes strongly that Boeing has wrongfully terminated” the mutual transaction agreement and “that it has manufactured false claims as a pretext to seek to avoid its commitments to close the transaction and pay Embraer the US$4.2 billion purchase price.”

“We believe Boeing has engaged in a systematic pattern of delay and repeated violations of the MTA (master transaction agreement), because of its unwillingness to complete the transaction in light of its own financial condition and 737 Max and other business and reputational problems,” it added.

“Embraer will pursue all remedies against Boeing for the damages incurred by Embraer as a result of Boeing’s wrongful termination and violation of the MTA," the company said.

The collapse marked the latest mishap for Boeing. The company's best-selling plane, the 737 Max, has been grounded for more than a year after two deadly crashes that led to federal investigations. Those problems, combined with deflated demand for flights due to the pandemic, sharply reduced the company's cash.

More in Aerospace
Boeing Parked Ap
GE Cancels Large Boeing Order
Nearly two-thirds of the world’s passenger planes are grounded.
Apr 19th, 2020
Boeing Problems Persist Ap
Boeing to Restart Seattle Production
Operations were shut down after workers tested positive for the virus and a longtime inspector died.
Apr 16th, 2020
In this April 10, 1970 photo made available by NASA, Apollo 13 astronauts, from left, Fred Haise, Jack Swigert and Jim Lovell gather for a photo on the day before launch.
Remembering Apollo 13
A half-century later, Apollo 13 is still considered Mission Control’s finest hour.
Apr 10th, 2020
Several dozen mothballed Delta Air Lines jets are parked at Kansas City International Airport in Kansas City, Mo.
Fewest Air Travelers in Decades
The Transportation Security Administration screened fewer than 100,000 people on Tuesday, a drop of 95% from a year ago.
Apr 9th, 2020
In this grab taken from video footage released by Roscosmos Space Agency, the Soyuz-2.1a rocket booster with Soyuz MS-16 space ship carrying a new crew to the International Space Station, ISS, blasts off at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Thursday, April 9, 2020. The Russian rocket carries U.S. astronaut Chris Cassidy, Russian cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner.
Crew Heads to Space Station
The crew had been in “a very strict quarantine” for the past month and is in good health.
Apr 9th, 2020
Easyjet
Airline Founder Seeks Ouster of Execs
He says Easyjet's order of 107 planes threatens the viability of the company.
Apr 9th, 2020
An Airbus A330 of the French Air Force is on display at the Airport of Hamburg, Germany, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. The plane will fly six corona patients who need to be ventilated to Germany for treatment. In order to slow down the spread of the coronavirus, the German government has considerably restricted public life and asked the citizens to stay at home. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.
Airbus Cuts Production by a Third
Demand for aircraft and travel has plummeted.
Apr 8th, 2020
The Boeing 787 Dreamliner.
Boeing Shuts Down 787 Operations
Employees will receive paid leave for 10 working days.
Apr 7th, 2020
Jet Aeroplane Flying In Bright Sunset Sky Sun Rays 000009760454 Medium
GE Furloughs Jet Engine Workers
Salaried and hourly employees will be furloughed for up to four weeks.
Apr 6th, 2020
Boeing Everett Ap
Boeing Virus Shudown Continues
95 of the company's Washington employees have tested positive for coronavirus.
Apr 5th, 2020
Satthumb
OneWeb Files for Bankruptcy
Its $300 million satellite manufacturing plant was just completed in July.
Apr 3rd, 2020
Peepee
Moon Bases Made of Urine
A team of researchers has a solution and it involves a 3D printer, moon dust, water (from lunar ice) and astronaut urine.
Mar 30th, 2020