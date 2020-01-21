Max Not Expected to be Cleared Until Summer

David Koenig
Jan 21st, 2020
In this Dec. 16, 2019, file photo a worker looks up underneath a Boeing 737 MAX jet in Renton, Wash. Boeing doesn't expect federal regulators to approve its changes to the grounded 737 Max until this summer, according to two people familiar with the matter.
AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File

Boeing said Tuesday that it doesn't expect federal regulators to approve its changes to the grounded 737 Max until this summer, several months longer than the company was saying just a few weeks ago.

That timetable — the latest of several delays in the plane's approval process — will create more headaches for airlines by pushing the Max's return further into the peak summer travel season or possibly beyond it.

Boeing shares fell nearly 6% at one point, to a 52-week low, and closed down 3.4%.

The company said regulators will decide when the Max flies again but that it periodically gives airlines and suppliers its best estimate of when that will happen.

“This updated estimate is informed by our experience to date with the certification process,” Boeing said in a statement. “It is subject to our ongoing attempts to address known schedule risks and further developments that may arise in connection with the certification process. It also accounts for the rigorous scrutiny that regulatory authorities are rightly applying at every step of their review” of the plane’s flight controls and pilot-training requirements.

The latest timetable is based on work remaining to be done before the Federal Aviation Administration will allow the Max back in the sky including work on flight-control computers, according to two people familiar with the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details that Boeing did not provide.

The FAA said in a statement that it is conducting “a thorough, deliberate process” to make sure that Boeing’s changes to the Max meet certification standards. The agency said, as it has for months, that it has no timetable for completing its review.

The three U.S. airlines that own Maxes — Southwest, American and United — have scrubbed the plane from their schedules until early June. It is possible, however, that they won't use the planes until much later, possibly after the busy summer travel season is over.

Even after the FAA certifies Boeing's work, airlines will need several more weeks to prepare their grounded planes and train pilots. After long insisting that training could be done quickly on tablets, Boeing recently reversed course and recommended that pilots go through sessions on flight simulators before operating the plane, adding more time to airline preparations.

Shortly after the first Max crash in October 2018 in Indonesia, Boeing began updating software that investigators say was triggered by a faulty sensor and pushed the plane’s nose down. Then in March 2019, another Max crashed in Ethiopia. In all, 346 people died.

Boeing has made the software less powerful and tied it to two sensors instead of one. That work was done months ago, but the company is still working on changes to flight-control computers and pilot-training requirements. Another software issue was discovered last week, although one of the people familiar with the situation said it would not cause more delay in the plane's return.

News of the latest delay in Boeing's timing was first reported by CNBC.

Shares of Chicago-based Boeing Co. fell $10.87 to close at $313.28. Trading was briefly halted before the company issued its announcement about the Max.

More in Aerospace
n this Jan. 26, 2011 file photo, Nielsen Company CEO David Calhoun, center, watches progress as he waits for the company&apos;s IPO to begin trading, on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Calhoun took over Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, as Boeing&apos;s third CEO in the last five years, following the firing last month of Dennis Muilenburg.
New Boeing CEO Inherits Crisis
He must try to restore the company's battered reputation and the impression that it put profit over safety.
Jan 13th, 2020
Problems Plague China Jet
A report says math errors and technical glitches are pushing the C919 further behind schedule.
Jan 12th, 2020
Boeing Problems Persist Ap
FAA to Fine Boeing $5.4M
And it's a completely different problem than the one that was blamed for the two Max crashes.
Jan 12th, 2020
In this Oct. 29, 2019, file photo Boeing Company President and Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg appears before a Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation hearing on &apos;Aviation Safety and the Future of Boeing&apos;s 737 MAX&apos; on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Boeing Ex-CEO Gets $62M Payout
Muilenburg was fired in late December after failing to get the company’s 737 Max jetliner back in the air.
Jan 12th, 2020
In this Oct. 3, 2019 file photo, completed Boeing 737 MAX fuselages, made at Spirit Aerosystems in Wichita, KS, sit covered in tarps near the factory.
Boeing Supplier to Cut 2,800 Jobs in KS
Tied to the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max, the layoffs threaten to hurt a state economy that's been solid for months.
Jan 10th, 2020
This image taken from a video on Wednesday Jan. 8, 2020 shows a light in the sky which appears to show the Ukrainian jetliner plane on fire and crashing into ground. Western leaders have said the plane appeared to have been unintentionally hit by a surface-to-air missile near Tehran, just hours after Iran launched a series of ballistic missiles at two US bases in Iraq to avenge the killing of its top general in an American airstrike last week. Iran on Friday Jan. 10, 2020, denied the allegations.
Video Appears to Show Boeing Plane Was Struck
The verified videos seem to prove that a Boeing mechanical problem was not the cause.
Jan 10th, 2020
Boeing Flying Ap
Boeing Slid Max Problems Past FAA
In one exchange, an employee told a colleague they wouldn't let their family ride on a 737 Max.
Jan 9th, 2020
Airbus Ap
Airbus Adds 275 Jobs
Airbus currently employs about 1,000 people at the site assembling A220 and A320 models.
Jan 9th, 2020
Boeing Problems Persist Ap
Max a Growing Toll on Suppliers
More than 40 aerospace companies provide parts and services for production of that aircraft.
Jan 9th, 2020
Employees and contractors watch as the core stage of NASA&apos;s Space Launch System rocket, that will be used for the Artemis 1 Mission, is moved to the Pegasus barge, at the NASA Michoud Assembly Facility where it was built, in New Orleans, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. It will be transported to NASA&apos;s Stennis Space Center in Mississippi for its green run test.
Rocket Part Ferried on Mississippi
A huge component of a new rocket system was wheeled slowly from a New Orleans spacecraft factory on Wednesday to a barge that will float it up the Mississippi River for testing.
Jan 8th, 2020
In this photo taken on Saturday, May 26, 2018, showing the actual Ukrainian Boeing 737-800 UR-PSR plane that crashed Wednesday Jan. 8, 2020, on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran, seen here as it waits to takeoff at Borispil international airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine. This Ukrainian airplane carrying 176 people crashed on Wednesday shortly after takeoff from Tehran&apos;s main airport, killing all onboard, Iranian state TV and officials in Ukraine said.
737 Crashes in Iran
It is too early to know what caused the crash and whether Boeing bears any responsibility for the lives of the people who died on the 737.
Jan 8th, 2020
Virgin Galactic Ap
Virgin Galactic Ship Reaches Milestone
The company now has two spaceships which are structurally complete.
Jan 8th, 2020
In this Dec. 11, 2019, file photo, an United Airlines Boeing 737 Max airplane takes off in the rain at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Wash. Boeing said Tuesday, Jan, 7, 2020, it is recommending that pilots receive training in a flight simulator before the grounded 737 Max returns to flying, a reversal of the company&apos;s long-held position that computer-based training alone was adequate. The 737 Max has been grounded worldwide since last March after two crashes killed 346 people.
Boeing: Pilots Will Need More Training
It's a reversal of the company's long-held position that computer-based training alone was adequate.
Jan 8th, 2020
In this March 27, 2019, photo taken with a fish-eye lens, a Boeing 737 MAX 8 airplane sits on the assembly line during a brief media tour in Boeing&apos;s 737 assembly facility in Renton, Wash. The looming production shutdown of Boeing 737 Max jets is taking a toll on a key supplier. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is asking employees if they will take voluntarily buyouts. Spirit suspended production of fuselages and other parts for the Max on Jan. 1, 2020, after Boeing told the Wichita, Kansas, company to suspend shipments.
Spirit AeroSystems May Cut Jobs
Spirit has about 15,000 employees in the U.S.
Jan 8th, 2020