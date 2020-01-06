Global Air Crash Deaths Fall by More Than Half in 2019

There was one fatal accident for every 5.58 million commercial flights.

David McHugh
Jan 6th, 2020
In this file photo dated Monday, March 11, 2019, rescuers work at the scene of an Ethiopian Airlines plane crash south of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
In this file photo dated Monday, March 11, 2019, rescuers work at the scene of an Ethiopian Airlines plane crash south of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
AP Photo/Mulugeta Ayene, FILE

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The number of deaths in major air crashes around the globe fell by more than half in 2019, according to a report by an aviation consulting firm.

The To70 consultancy said Wednesday that 257 people died in eight fatal accidents in 2019. That compares to 534 deaths in 13 fatal accidents in 2018.

The 2019 death toll rose in late December after a Bek Air Fokker 100 crashed Friday on takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 12 people. The worst crash of 2019 involved an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 MAX plane that crashed March 10, killing 157 people.

The report said fatal accidents in 2018 and 2019 that led to the grounding of Boeing's 737 MAX raised questions about how aviation authorities approve aviation designs derived from older ones, and about how much pilot training is needed on new systems.

The group said it expects the 737 MAX to eventually gain permission to fly again in 2020.

The report said the fatal accident rate for large planes in commercial air transport fell to 0.18 fatal accidents per million flights in 2019 from 0.30 accidents per million flights in 2018. That means there was one fatal accident for every 5.58 million flights.

The firm's annual compilation of accident statistics stressed that aviation needs to keep its focus on the basics of having well-designed and well-constructed aircraft flown by well-trained crews.

Last year may have seen fewer deaths but did not equal the historic low of 2017, which saw only two fatal accidents, involving regional turboprops, that resulted in the loss of 13 lives.

This report is based on crashes involving larger aircraft used for most commercial passenger flights. It excludes accidents involving small planes, military flights, cargo flights and helicopters.

More in Aerospace
In this photo made available by NASA, Boeing&apos;s CST-100 Starliner spacecraft atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket is rolled out of the Vertical Integration Facility to the launch pad at Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. It is scheduled for liftoff to the International Space Station on Friday.
Boeing's Starliner Crew Capsule Heads to Space
NASA hired private companies to build and fly the capsules while it focused on a new generation of moonshots and other distant travel.
Dec 19th, 2019
A worker looks up underneath a Boeing 737 MAX jet Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in Renton, Wash. Shares of Boeing fell before the opening bell on a report that the company may cut production of its troubled 737 MAX or even end production all together.
Gov: Kansas May Help Pay Spirit Workers
Spirit AeroSystems now has dozens of 737 Max fuselages lined up on a tarmac near the company’s south Wichita factory.
Dec 19th, 2019
Mme9 Thumb
Boeing Bows Out of $85B Military Bid
The winner-take-all award is set to be the largest contract awarded in 2020, but Boeing has walked away.
Dec 18th, 2019
Boeing workers exit the plant in front of a giant mural of a jet on the side of the manufacturing building behind Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in Renton, Wash. Shares of Boeing fell before the opening bell on a report that the company may cut production of its troubled 737 MAX or even end production all together.
Boeing to Halt Production on Max
The plant's 12,000 workers won't be laid off 'at this time.'
Dec 17th, 2019
A pilot waves from the flight deck of a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max airplane prior to a flight Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Wash. After the first crash of a Boeing 737 Max in 2018, federal safety officials estimated that there could be 15 more fatal crashes of the Max over the next few decades if Boeing didn&apos;t fix a critical automated flight-control system, the chairman of the House Transportation Committee said Wednesday during opening remarks at the committee&apos;s fifth hearing on the Boeing 737 Max.
Boeing May Cut Production on Max
Stocks tumbled on the report, that added the airplane maker could even end production all together.
Dec 16th, 2019
A Boeing 737 Max airplane being built for Norwegian Air International taxis for a test flight, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Wash. The chairman of the House Transportation Committee said Wednesday that an FAA analysis of the 737 Max performed after a fatal crash in 2018 predicted &apos;as many as 15 future fatal crashes within the life of the fleet&apos; during opening remarks at the committee&apos;s fifth hearing on the Boeing 737 Max.
FAA: More Max Crashes Would've Occurred
Analysis predicted more crashes after the first Max disaster, but the FAA didn't ground the plane until a second deadly crash occurred.
Dec 12th, 2019
In this March 23, 2019, file photo, a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 Max aircraft lands at the Southern California Logistics Airport in the high desert town of Victorville, Calif. The union president of Southwest Airlines pilots worries that Boeing may be rushing the 737 Max back into service, and he says Southwest should consider buying planes from another company. The union president, Jon Weaks, adds that Boeing has exhibited arrogance and greed that will haunt the company forever.
Southwest to Share $125M Boeing Settlement
Without the planes, Southwest has said that it will cancel about 175 flights each weekday.
Dec 12th, 2019
In this June 17, 2019, file photo, an Airbus A 350 - 1000 performs his demonstration flight at Paris Air Show in Le Bourget, east of Paris, France. Boeing&apos;s grounded 737 Max got a boost from two orders in November, but the American aircraft company continues to trail Europe&apos;s Airbus in both orders and deliveries of airline planes. Boeing disclosed Tuesday, Dec. 10, that it received 11 net orders in November, 63 new orders but 52 cancellations.
Airbus Beats Boeing Again
Boeing received 63 orders in November, but 52 cancellations.
Dec 11th, 2019
In this Oct. 29, 2019, file photo Boeing Company President and Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg, right foreground, watches as family members hold up photographs of those killed in the Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 and Lion Air Flight 610 crashes during a Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation hearing on Capitol Hill.
Families of Victims Want Wider Max Review
Questions persist as to whether the FAA is too cozy with Boeing.
Dec 10th, 2019
An employee walks up to two of the four rocket engines of NASA&apos;s Space Launch System (SLS) as the Artemis 1 rocket core stage is assembled at the NASA Michoud Assembly Center in New Orleans, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019.
Latest Look at New Moon Rocket
The rocket is 212 feet tall and more than 27 feet in diameter.
Dec 10th, 2019
In this image provided by NASA, the SpaceX Dragon capsule arrives at the International Space Station, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. The Dragon capsule arrived at the orbiting outpost Sunday, delivering &ldquo;mighty mice,&rdquo; pest-killing worms and a smart, empathetic robot.
SpaceX Sends Mice, Worms to Space Station
Also in tow was a smart, empathetic robot.
Dec 9th, 2019
In this Thursday, June 27, 2019 file photo, dozens of grounded Boeing 737 MAX airplanes crowd a parking area adjacent to Boeing Field in Seattle. Safety regulators want to fine Boeing nearly $4 million, saying that the company installed critical wing parts on 133 planes even though it knew the parts were faulty. The Federal Aviation Administration announced the proposed civil penalty on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.
FAA Seeks $3.9M Boeing Fine
Safety regulators say the company installed wing parts on 133 planes even though it knew the parts were faulty.
Dec 9th, 2019
In this Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, Virgin Galactic ground crew guide the company&apos;s carrier plane into the hangar at Spaceport America following a test flight over the desert near Upham, New Mexico. Virgin Galactic is on the verge of making more history in 2020 following an &apos;incredible&apos; year of progress, the chief executive of billionaire Richard Branson&apos;s space tourism venture said Thursday.
Virgin Galactic Touts Milestones
And its CEO says its on the verge of making more progress in 2020.
Dec 6th, 2019
Mfg Tech
US Manufacturing Technology Orders Decrease in September, but Automotive Ticks Up
Orders decreased 41 percent from September 2018, yielding a 10 percent decline in the first three quarters of 2019.
Nov 21st, 2019