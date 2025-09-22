Firehawk Aerospace Secures $4M to Build 3D Printed Propellant for Extended Range Rockets

The AFWERX contract will be used to develop 3D printed thermoplastic-based propellant.

Design & Development Today Staff
Sep 22, 2025
Firehawk technicians set up rocket equiptment.
Firehawk technicians set up rocket equiptment.
Firehawk

DALLAS, TX — Firehawk Aerospace, a defense technology company specializing in advanced energetics and propulsion, has announced it has been awarded a $4 million TACFI contract by AFWERX to develop extended range optimization of solid rocket motors using 3D printed thermoplastic-based propellant. Under this contract, the solution developed and hot fire tested will be designed with range optimized formulations & geometries.

The contract award was made under the DAF’s Open Topic SBIR/STTR program. The Air Force Research Laboratory and SpaceWERX, the innovation arm of the U.S. Space Force and a unique division within AFWERX, have partnered to streamline the SBIR and STTR process which fosters innovation by supporting a broad spectrum of advanced technologies and accelerates the small business experience through faster proposal to award timelines, expands the pool of potential applicants and eliminates bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution.

Firehawk’s solution leverages its additive manufacturing techniques to enable safer, more flexible and higher-performing rocket propulsion systems, contributing to the future of tactical and strategic defense applications. This delivers critical advantages in operational flexibility and supply chain resilience, which are key priorities for warfighters and industry partners alike.

Will Edwards, Co-founder and CEO of Firehawk, said, “Firehawk is challenging decades of traditional propulsion technology, while delivering performance that redefines what’s possible. This award is testament to our commitment to deliver propulsion systems that perform under pressure, adapt to the mission, and enable those on the front lines to execute with confidence. We’re building for the operational realities our forces face today and those that lie ahead, to give our warfighters the edge.”

The DAF began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018 which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded. Firehawk will start its journey to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.

Latest in Additive Manufacturing
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
September 19, 2025
The Ultimaker B.V Secure Line.
UltiMaker Introduces Secure Line From the S Series For Defense-Grade 3D Printing
September 9, 2025
Aerospace component 3D-printing.
Top 3 Metals to Make Aerospace 3D-Printed Component Manufacturing More Efficient
September 3, 2025
The pictured automotive piston was additively manufactured using the ORNL-developed DuAlumin-3D alloy.
ORNL's DuAlumin-3D Alloy Enhances High-Performance Automotive Parts
August 29, 2025
Related Stories
The Ultimaker B.V Secure Line.
Additive Manufacturing
UltiMaker Introduces Secure Line From the S Series For Defense-Grade 3D Printing
Aerospace component 3D-printing.
Aerospace
Top 3 Metals to Make Aerospace 3D-Printed Component Manufacturing More Efficient
The pictured automotive piston was additively manufactured using the ORNL-developed DuAlumin-3D alloy.
Additive Manufacturing
ORNL's DuAlumin-3D Alloy Enhances High-Performance Automotive Parts
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsor Content
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Additive Manufacturing
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
September 19, 2025
Aerospace component 3D-printing.
Aerospace
Top 3 Metals to Make Aerospace 3D-Printed Component Manufacturing More Efficient
Game-changing metals transforming aerospace manufacturing with cutting-edge 3D printing.
September 3, 2025
The pictured automotive piston was additively manufactured using the ORNL-developed DuAlumin-3D alloy.
Additive Manufacturing
ORNL's DuAlumin-3D Alloy Enhances High-Performance Automotive Parts
DuAlumin alloy outperforms all known aluminum alloys.
August 29, 2025
Firehawk Aerospace's hybrid rocket taking off.
Additive Manufacturing
Firehawk Aerospace Demonstrates First Tactical-Ready 3D-Printed Rocket for U.S. Army
The rocket system achieved a vertical ascent of over 18,000 feet, exceeding the speed of sound.
August 26, 2025
Velo3D' Sapphire XC printer.
Additive Manufacturing
Velo3D Partners with U.S. Navy for Advanced 3D Printing of Critical Ship Components
Agreement includes purchase of Velo3D's large-format Sapphire XC printer.
August 21, 2025
Autoclave manufacturing space.
Additive Manufacturing
Boeing Company, Mississippi State Collaborate on 3D-Printed Tooling
The 3D printing technology drives down costs, lead times for low-volume composite manufacturing.
August 14, 2025
An aerial shot of the Denver Suburb of Broomfield in Colorado.
Additive Manufacturing
Raven Space Systems Chooses Colorado for New Headquarters, Manufacturing Facility
The move is expected to create nearly 400 jobs.
August 4, 2025
E-Z Lok's ultrasonic inserts and tools.
Additive Manufacturing
E-Z Lok Offers a Variety of Inserts for 3D-Printing
New inserts are included in various E-Z Lok assortment kits.
July 21, 2025
The assembled capsule is made from 316H stainless steel that provides high-temperature strength, corrosion and radiation resistance, proven nuclear-grade performance and weldability.
Additive Manufacturing
3D-Printed Steel Capsules Endure Nuclear Reactor Testing
WATCH: Capsules underwent a month-long irradiation in the reactor and were removed fully intact.
July 18, 2025
EPFI's EleBot.
Additive Manufacturing
Elephant Robot Demonstrates Bioinspired 3D Printing Technology
Using a single foam material, researchers mimic the vast diversity of biological tissues.
July 17, 2025
Suction cups from the new P3™ Silicone 25A.
Additive Manufacturing
Stratasys, Shin-Etsu Launch Silicone 25A for Industrial-Grade Additive Manufacturing Applications
New models designed to meet needs in automotive, healthcare, consumer goods and industrial sectors.
July 15, 2025
A view inside a JuggerBot 3D printer at MDF, where ORNL and JuggerBot 3D are advancing large-format additive manufacturing technologies for next-generation production workflows.
Additive Manufacturing
JuggerBot 3D, ORNL to Expand Possibilities for Pellet-Fed 3D Printing
The two organizations aim to expand possibilities for large-format 3D printing into new materials.
July 11, 2025
Aircraft maintenance being conducted at Tronosjet Manufacturing.
Additive Manufacturing
Renishaw Helps Canadian Aircraft Company Make One of the First 3D-Printed Metal Parts Certified By FAA
Breaking barriers: Transforming aircraft manufacturing with cutting-edge metal printing.
July 11, 2025
The Stratasys Fortus 450mc
Additive Manufacturing
Stratasys Launches Factory-Floor-Ready Additive Manufacturing Solution
The launch comes 10 years after the company's original Fortus 450mc 3D printer launch.
July 9, 2025
PTC's Principal CAD Solution Consultant, Lee Goodwin, showing a presentation of scapula functions.
Additive Manufacturing
Personalized Implant Design: 3D-Printing a Scapula in 4 Days
From the first scan to the final surgery, it took less than four days to change this patient's life.
June 26, 2025