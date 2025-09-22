Firehawk Aerospace Secures $4M to Build 3D Printed Propellant for Extended Range Rockets

DALLAS, TX — Firehawk Aerospace, a defense technology company specializing in advanced energetics and propulsion, has announced it has been awarded a $4 million TACFI contract by AFWERX to develop extended range optimization of solid rocket motors using 3D printed thermoplastic-based propellant. Under this contract, the solution developed and hot fire tested will be designed with range optimized formulations & geometries.

The contract award was made under the DAF’s Open Topic SBIR/STTR program. The Air Force Research Laboratory and SpaceWERX, the innovation arm of the U.S. Space Force and a unique division within AFWERX, have partnered to streamline the SBIR and STTR process which fosters innovation by supporting a broad spectrum of advanced technologies and accelerates the small business experience through faster proposal to award timelines, expands the pool of potential applicants and eliminates bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution.

Firehawk’s solution leverages its additive manufacturing techniques to enable safer, more flexible and higher-performing rocket propulsion systems, contributing to the future of tactical and strategic defense applications. This delivers critical advantages in operational flexibility and supply chain resilience, which are key priorities for warfighters and industry partners alike.

Will Edwards, Co-founder and CEO of Firehawk, said, “Firehawk is challenging decades of traditional propulsion technology, while delivering performance that redefines what’s possible. This award is testament to our commitment to deliver propulsion systems that perform under pressure, adapt to the mission, and enable those on the front lines to execute with confidence. We’re building for the operational realities our forces face today and those that lie ahead, to give our warfighters the edge.”

The DAF began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018 which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded. Firehawk will start its journey to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.