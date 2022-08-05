Sakuu Opens Battery Printing and Engineering Facility in Silicon Valley

Sakuu’s new facility is 79,000 square feet and will be used as the company’s flagship engineering hub.

Sakuu, developer of the world’s first 3D printed solid-state battery, announced the opening of an engineering hub for its battery platform printing initiatives in Silicon Valley.

This multi-million dollar buildout follows the recent opening of Sakuu’s battery pilot line facility currently producing batteries for clients and the company’s follow-on funding round of $62M earlier in the year.

“We are in a rapid growth phase due to strong demand for our forthcoming printed batteries,” said Sean Sharif, VP of Global Supply Chain and Logistics. “Our new facility paves the way for our first 3D printing platform gigafactory, dubbed Sakuu G-One. The facility will allow our teams to fine-tune all aspects of our battery printing technologies to enable swift deployment of our gigafactories.”

Sakuu’s new facility is 79,000 square feet and will be used as the company’s flagship engineering hub. It will house a confluence of teams: battery, engineering, material science, R&D and additive manufacturing and will oversee new gigafactory employee training and client product demos.

It is estimated to house 115 employees by the first quarter of 2023.

The new facility will allow Sakuu to scale its 3D printing battery platform as the company looks to open gigafactories around the world with a total energy output goal of 60GWh by 2028.

The new facility will showcase two of Sakuu’s flagship products:

Sakuu’s Kavian platform — the world’s first at-scale 3D printing platform capable of rapidly printing safe, ultra-high energy density solid-state batteries in custom shapes and sizes.

Sakuu’s non-battery manufacturing platforms capable of producing medical devices, IoT sensors and other cutting-edge electrical devices — produced in a highly sustainable and efficient manner.

sakuu.com