IT’s Role in Fueling Logistics Innovation

Shifting from traditional IT models can free up resources for building more adaptive supply chains.

Han Law
Mar 25, 2025
Digital Threads

The logistics and supply chain sector stands at a crossroads, facing relentless pressures from rising costs, heightened consumer expectations, and global disruptions around cyber-risk, trade and geo-political events. A recent survey revealed that 90 percent of supply chain leaders encountered disruptions during 2024, with only 30 percent believing their boards had a deep understanding of supply chain risks. Additionally, 56 percent of companies identified talent shortages as a major obstacle in supply chain operations.

To navigate increasing pressures and challenges, organizations must shift from traditional information technology (IT) maintenance models to innovative strategies, freeing up resources for cutting-edge technologies that build more adaptive logistics and supply chains. This transformation begins by rethinking how IT budgets are allocated, particularly around enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems and infrastructure. 

The Hidden Costs of IT Maintenance 

For decades, logistics organizations have been trapped in a costly cycle of IT maintenance, dictated by vendor-imposed upgrades, extended support fees, and escalating operational costs. This cycle often consumes the bulk of IT budgets, leaving little room for strategic investments in AI, automation, and next-generation logistics technologies. This can result in inflexibility, poor turnaround time and uptime, and a risky supply chain.

To break this cycle, organizations can adopt a more flexible, always-on and efficient IT model focused on:

  • A business first, enterprise application second, mindset. Rather than developing business strategies around systems, the systems need to support the executive vision and strategy.
  • Embracing vendor-agnostic solutions. Moving away from rigid vendor roadmaps enables organizations to integrate best-of-breed technologies tailored to their unique business needs.
  • Optimizing existing ERP systems. Extending the lifespan of current ERP platforms preserves custom workflows and allows companies to reinvest in high-impact supply chain improvements rather than unnecessary upgrades.
  • Leveraging third-party software support: Independent support providers can help significantly reduce IT maintenance costs while maintaining system reliability and security. 

This shift enables logistics teams to free up resources and redirect funds toward technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), advanced automation, end-to-end workflows, advanced UX, and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions that can deliver tangible improvements to logistics and supply chain reliability, efficiency and responsiveness. 

Why ERP Optimization Beats Vendor-Driven Upgrades 

ERP systems are the foundation of logistics operations, overseeing planning, inventory tracking, procurement, supplier management, and more. Keeping these business-critical systems running smoothly requires experienced personnel and dedicated support. Without them, enterprises risk costly disruptions.

In the supply chain and logistics sector, service speed and agility are essential for maintaining customer satisfaction and loyalty. However, frequent vendor-driven upgrades often disrupt operations, drive up costs, and hinder innovation, making it challenging for businesses to be flexible and competitive. Rather than defaulting to expensive ERP upgrades, organizations can focus on optimization strategies that:

  • Enhance cost predictability. Minimizing disruptive upgrades helps create budget stability and frees up resources for strategic and innovative initiatives.
  • Support customizations. Preserving tailored workflows helps ensure that logistics companies maintain operational efficiencies without the one-size-fits-all limitations of new ERP upgrades.
  • Enable integration & interoperability. AI-driven logistics, real-time tracking, and automated workflows can be layered onto existing ERP systems, enhancing capabilities without the need for a full system overhaul.
  • Accelerate business outcomes. Consider service providers who can add high demand features to your existing systems without disruption. Rather than sinking significant resources of people, time and money into upgrades just to gain a few new functionalities, innovating around the core can keep your systems flexible while you benefit from the latest technological capabilities and operational efficiencies. 

By shifting IT strategy to prioritize optimizing existing systems, organizations liberate budget to drive more innovation and uncover new profit opportunities. Newly available IT funds and time of staff can be reallocated to higher-level business priorities such as transforming the workforce and workplace, securing and digitalizing supply chains, and meeting ever-increasing consumer expectations. 

For instance, rather than upgrading to the latest version of a traditional ERP system, organizations can focus on enhancing real-time communication tools for suppliers and customers, improving operational transparency, and fostering greater collaboration across the supply chain. Or they could adopt real-time tracking.

Now is the time to shift from IT as a cost center to IT as a growth enabler. To remain competitive in today’s dynamic logistics landscape, organizations must move beyond the traditional IT maintenance mindset. By optimizing ERP systems, embracing adaptive, service-oriented and data-centric IT strategies, and reallocating budgets toward innovation, logistics leaders can unlock new opportunities to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and build resilient, future-ready adaptive supply chains.

