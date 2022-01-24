Report: Unilever to Shed Thousands of Managers

Aimed to speed its decision-making, it follows a tumultuous week for the consumer products giant.

Jan 24th, 2022
Mike Hockett
I Stock 1308621282
iStock

Bloomberg reported Jan. 24 that consumer products giant Unilever plans to cut thousands of managerial positions in a move aimed to speed the company's decision-making.

It follows weekend reports that said activist investor Nelson Peltz’s Trian Fund Management LP had acquired a stake in Unilever, and came days after the company retracted its $68 million bid to acquire GlaxoSmithKline's consumer products business after the latter pushed back on that price.

Citing people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg said the manager job cuts would number in the low thousands. London-based Unilever has approximately 149,000 employees worldwide.

It's been a tumultuous past week for Unilever. Besides the aforementioned news, it acknowledged in a Jan. 18 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that the company's go-forward strategy would be to reposition its portfolio into higher-growth categories and expanding its presence in Health, Beauty and Hygiene.

"These categories offer higher rates of sustainable market growth, with significant opportunities to drive growth through investment and innovation, and by leveraging Unilever's strong presence in emerging markets," the company said in the SEC filing.

Notably missing from those categories is Unilever's food and refreshment brands, which include: Ben & Jerry's ice cream, Hellmann’s mayonnaise, Magnum ice cream, Bango soy sauce, The Vegetarian Butcher plant-based meats, Knorr dehydrated soup and meal mixes (Germany) and Wall's sweets and ice cream (Europe and Australia).

Unilever didn't specifically mention Food and Refreshment as one it plans to divest, but that is the industry-wide expectation.

"The board also concluded that major acquisitions should be accompanied by the accelerated divestment of intrinsically lower growth brands and businesses," Unilever said in the filing. "This would provide funding and enable separation dis-synergies to be offset by acquisition synergies."

