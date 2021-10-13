Deere Workers Set to Strike After Rejecting Contract

The vast majority of the union rejected a contract offer earlier this week that would have delivered 5% raises to some workers and 6% raises to others.

Oct 13th, 2021
Associated Press
John Deere 5d56b85cdadc6
AP Photo/Nati Harnik

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — More than 10,000 Deere & Co. workers appear ready to go on strike if negotiators can't deliver a new agreement by the end of Wednesday.

The United Auto Workers union has said its members would walk off the job if no deal has been reached by 11:59 p.m. The vast majority of the union rejected a contract offer earlier this week that would have delivered 5% raises to some workers and 6% raises to others.

Thirty-five years have passed since the last major Deere strike, but workers are emboldened to demand more this year after working long hours throughout the pandemic and because companies are facing worker shortages.

Chris Laursen, who works as a painter at Deere, told the Des Moines Register that he thinks a strike is imminent and could make a significant difference.

“The whole nation’s going to be watching us,” Laursen said to the newspaper. “If we take a stand here for ourselves, our families, for basic human prosperity, it’s going to make a difference for the whole manufacturing industry. Let’s do it. Let’s not be intimidated.”

Earlier this year, another group of UAW-represented workers went on strike at a Volvo Trucks plant in Virginia and wound up with better pay and lower-cost health benefits after rejecting three tentative contract offers.

The contracts being under negotiation cover 14 Deere plants across the United States, including seven in Iowa, four in Illinois and one each in Kansas, Colorado and Georgia.

The contract talks at the Moline, Illinois-based company are unfolding as Deere is expecting to report record profits between $5.7 billion and $5.9 billion this year. The company has been reporting strong sales of its agricultural and construction equipment this year.

The Deere production plants are an important contributors to the economy, so local officials hope any strike will be short-lived.

“We definitely want to see our economy stabilize and grow after the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati said to the Quad-Cities Times. “Hopefully, these parties can come to a resolution soon.”

More in Labor
Top 10 Questions About Exporting
Sponsored
Top 10 Questions About Exporting
When it comes to exporting, U.S.-based companies that are considering selling their goods and services internationally, or that have limited experience and want to expand their footprint, have similar concerns. Learn more.
Oct 7th, 2021
United Auto Workers President Ray Curry, right, bumps fists with Jim Farley, Ford president and CEO, left, after a presentation on the planned factory to build electric F-Series trucks and the batteries to power future electric Ford and Lincoln vehicles Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. The plant in Tennessee is to be built near Stanton, Tenn.
Ford's Plan for New EV Factories Raises Question Over Union Jobs
The carmaker is going to hire 11,000 workers, but just how good will those jobs be?
Oct 1st, 2021
A hiring sign is placed at a booth for prospective employers during a job fair Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in the West Hollywood section of Los Angeles. The number of Americans applying for unemployment aid rose last week for a second straight week to 351,000, a sign that the delta variant of the coronavirus may be disrupting the job market’s recovery, at least temporarily.
U.S. Unemployment Claims Rise Third Straight Week to 362,000
It's a sign that the highly contagious delta variant may be slowing a recovery in the job market.
Sep 30th, 2021
Disabilities
How Manufacturing Can Spearhead Diversity and Inclusion Through Accessibility Technology
It is easier than ever for those who may be deaf or hard of hearing, blind or visually impaired or those who have mobility issues filling open positions in an industry.
Sep 28th, 2021
In this Sept. 14, 2021 photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa.
Employer Vaccine Mandates Convert Some Workers, but Not All
Some mandates seem to have converted hesitant workers.
Sep 28th, 2021
Garment Sewing I Stock 1282660642
California 1st to Require Hourly Wages in Garment Industry
It's estimated that 12,000 Californians with disabilities who work in so-called sheltered workshops can be paid as little as 15 cents an hour.
Sep 28th, 2021
Instructor Graham Bolger directs learner truck driver Cadhene Lubin-Hewitt as he reverses at the National Driving Centre in Croydon, south London, Sept. 22, 2021.
U.K. Scrambles for Truckers Amid Supply Woe
Officials urged motorists not to panic-buy fuel.
Sep 24th, 2021
Robin Bruce at the first in-person Ozark Social event, Springdale, Ark., June 20, 2021.
Programs Aim to Entice Workers to Relocate
An increasing number of philanthropy-financed projects hope to offset declining or sparse populations.
Sep 24th, 2021
Associate Wearing Ppe 1
Newsom Signs Bill Requiring Warehouses to Disclose Quotas, Work-Speed Metrics
The California bill aims to curb unsafe warehouse labor practices and provide protections for workers.
Sep 23rd, 2021
I Stock 1210292522
DoL Expands Measures to Protect Workers from Extreme Heat Hazards
OSHA says that, despite widespread under-reporting, 43 workers died from heat illness in 2019 and at least 2,410 others suffered serious injuries and illnesses.
Sep 20th, 2021
Ky Plant
Company Increases Space in Kentucky City, Plans More Jobs
It expects to create 100 full-time jobs in coming years.
Sep 20th, 2021
In The Factory 595329312 3869x2579 (1)
Dealing with Production Floor Talent Shortages
While there are no easy solutions, manufacturers are trying out a mix of stop-gap solutions and long-term alternatives.
Sep 17th, 2021