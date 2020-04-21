Q&A: Oil Prices Go Negative. What Does That Mean?

"There's no winner in this situation," said one analyst.

Apr 21st, 2020
Cathy Bussewitz
An oil rig stands against the setting sun in Midland, Texas on Friday, April 17, 2020.
An oil rig stands against the setting sun in Midland, Texas on Friday, April 17, 2020.
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The world is awash in oil, there's little demand for it and we're running out of places to put it.

That in a nutshell explains Monday's strange and unprecedented action in the market for crude oil futures contracts, where traders essentially offered to pay someone else to deal with the oil they were due to have delivered next month.

The price of U.S. benchmark crude that would be delivered in May was selling for around $15 a barrel Monday morning, but fell as low as -$40 per barrel during the day. It was the first time that the price on a futures contract for oil has gone negative, analysts say.

“It’s the worst oil price in history, which shouldn’t surprise us, because it’s the inevitable result of the biggest supply and demand disparity in history,” said Ryan Sitton, commissioner at the Texas Railroad Commission, which regulates the state’s oil industry.

There's little mystery as to why there's so little demand for oil: Efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus have major cities around the world on lockdown, air travel has been seriously curtailed, and millions of people are working from home, leading to far fewer commuters on the roads.

But pumps are still running, extracting oil from the ground, and all that oil has to go somewhere. Here are some questions and answers about the latest developments in the oil patch:

___

HAS THE PRICE OF OIL EVER GONE NEGATIVE BEFORE?

Sometimes, the price on the future delivery of oil will get skewed by a surprise event, say an oil pipeline bursts. That can cause the price of a futures contract for a given month to be sharply higher or lower than that of the futures contract for the next month.

Usually, this is smoothed out by the market, but the sharp pullback in demand combined with a glut of oil has led to a dearth of oil storage capacity. That made it hard for traders with contracts for crude delivery in May to find buyers, which sent the contract price into negative territory.

“This has never happened before, not even close,” said Tim Bray, senior portfolio manager at GuideStone Capital Management in Dallas. “We’ve never seen a negative price on a futures contract for oil.”

___

ARE OIL COMPANIES PAYING PEOPLE TO TAKE AWAY THEIR CRUDE?

While some companies may be paying others to take away their crude oil, that does not appear to be widespread.

Many analysts described the dip in crude oil prices as technical, related to the way futures contracts are written. Most buyers are currently purchasing oil that would be delivered in June, not May.

Even so, there were more than 150,000 of those futures contracts that traded hands, enough volume to make it meaningful, said Ryan Fitzmaurice, energy strategist at Rabobank.

“In my view, today’s move was more technical in nature and related to the futures contract expiration,” Fitzmaurice said. “We could see isolated incidents where oil companies pay people to take their oil away as storage and pipeline capacity become scarce but that is unlikely on a sustained basis.”

___

WHAT'S GOING ON WITH OIL STORAGE?

With far less gasoline and jet fuel being consumed, oil tanks are starting to fill up. Experts have been warning that global storage could fill up in late April or early May.

That's led some producers to decide to move oil now, because the space may become more valuable than the oil, Sitton said.

“There’s so much oversupply, and storage is fulling up,” Sitton said. “Eventually you go to a point where literally there’s so much of a valuable commodity in the world that the commodity no longer has value. And that’s what we’re seeing.”

___

WHERE WILL THE OIL GO?

With many oil tanks filling up, the federal government is negotiating with companies to store crude oil in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. But if all the storage tanks are full, oil companies will begin shutting in wells, which can damage oil fields. Many tankers are full of oil and floating at sea.

___

WHY DIDN'T THE OPEC DEAL FIX THIS?

Earlier this month, OPEC and its allies, with political pressure from the U.S. government, agreed to cut production by nearly 10 million barrels per day — about 10% of current global output. But some analysts feel the deal didn't go far enough to curb massive oversupply. It kept prices from falling farther for the time being, but there's still too much oil in the world.

___

HOW WILL THIS AFFECT THE PRICE OF GASOLINE?

Cheap oil leads to cheaper prices at the pump, which are often viewed as a boon for consumers. The average price in the U.S. for a gallon of regular gasoline fell to about $1.49 or less, more than $1 less than a year ago, according to AAA. But this time around, it's not good for anybody, said Jim Burkhard, vice president at IHS Markit.

“Typically when oil prices fall, gasoline prices fall and that benefits consumers,” Burkhard said. "But prices are falling today because hardly anyone driving, they’re driving a lot, lot less. So it’s difficult for anyone to take advantage of these lower gasoline prices if they’re not driving. So there’s no winner in this situation today.”

More in Energy
This file photo from Oct. 3, 2019 shows cranes as they work on construction of the Shell Pennsylvania Petrochemicals Complex and ethylene cracker plant located in Potter Township, Pa. Under mounting pressure from state and local officials, Shell announced it is suspending construction at its massive manufacturing complex in western Pennsylvania. The company said Wednesday, March, 18, 2020 that it&apos;s temporarily halting work at its soon-to-be-completed plant which will turn the area&apos;s vast natural gas deposits into plastics. The shutdown takes effect immediately.
Shell Target Net Zero by 2050
But some environmentalists dismissed the announcement as a public relations stunt.
Apr 16th, 2020
This March 11, 2020 photo provided by the Bureau of Land Management shows the proposed route of the Keystone XL oil pipeline where it crosses into the U.S. from Canada in Phillips County, Mont. A Canadian company said Monday, April 6, 2020, that it&apos;s started construction on the long-stalled Keystone XL oil sands pipeline across the U.S.-Canada border, despite calls from tribal leaders and environmentalists to delay the $8 billion project amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Judge Cancels Pipeline Permit
The Army Corps of Engineers failed to adequately consider endangered species, the ruling found.
Apr 15th, 2020
Fresh nuts, bolts and fittings are ready to be added to the east leg of the pipeline near St. Ignace as Enbridge prepares to test the east and west sides of the Line 5 pipeline under the Straits of Mackinac in Mackinaw City, Mich.
Biggest Drop in Oil Demand Ever
An estimated drop in demand of 9.3 million barrels a day this year is equivalent to a decade’s worth of growth.
Apr 15th, 2020
In this Wednesday, April 8, 2020, file photo, the sun sets behind an idle pump jack near Karnes City, Texas. Demand for oil continues to fall due to the new coronavirus outbreak. As demand for fuel plummeted worldwide and the oil industry faced a devastating drop in oil prices, the U.S. took the rare move of stepping into negotiations involving the member countries of OPEC and non-members such as Russia and Mexico.
US Intervened in OPEC Deal
The unusual action by the U.S. — and the fact that the intervention worked — reflect the desperate conditions the oil industry found itself in.
Apr 14th, 2020
Diesel Brothers Jacked Up Truck You Tube Screen Grab 5b2a68c964060
'Diesel Brothers' Appeals Fine
A doctors group demonstrated that those on the show caused irreparable injury by increasing the amount of pollutants breathed by residents.
Apr 14th, 2020
Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud, Minister of Energy of Saudi Arabia, chairs a virtual summit of the Group of 20 energy ministers.
10M Barrel Cut Deal Reached
Oil prices have collapsed as the coronavirus has largely halted global travel and slowed down other energy-chugging sectors.
Apr 13th, 2020
In this Thursday, April 2, 2020 photo, an oil rig lights up the horizon on the outskirts of Midland, Texas after a late sunset.
Global Oil Pact Takes Shape
The agreement paves the way for cuts that experts estimate could reach 15 million barrels a day in all - about 15% of world production.
Apr 10th, 2020
The sun sets behind an idle pump jack near Karnes City, Texas, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Demand for oil continues to fall due to the new coronavirus outbreak.
Oil-Producing Nations Seek Deal
Price crashes have been straining government budgets and pushed energy companies toward bankruptcy.
Apr 9th, 2020
I Stock 167231386
Climate-Changing Emissions Down
The agency’s Energy Information Administration projects a 7.5% drop in fossil fuel emissions for 2020, the most significant since 1990.
Apr 8th, 2020
In this March 1999 file photo, the first load of nuclear waste arrives at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant (WIPP) site in Carlsbad, N.M., from Los Alamos National Laboratory.
Virus Delays Nuclear Waste Cleanup
Work at the country's national laboratories and defense sites is shifting to only those operations considered “mission critical.”
Apr 7th, 2020
In this Aug. 15, 2019, file photo, a Pacific Gas &amp; Electric worker walks in front of a truck in San Francisco.
PG&E Deal Threatened by Pandemic
The red flag raised in court documents filed Monday threatens to derail PG&E's plan to emerge from bankruptcy this summer before Northern California's wildfire season enters its most dangerous period.
Apr 7th, 2020
In this Oct. 29, 2019 file photo, opponents of the Keystone XL oil pipeline from Canada demonstrate in sub-freezing temperatures in Billings, Mont.
Work Starts on Disputed Pipeline
Work on the project has begun despite calls from tribal leaders and environmentalists to delay the $8 billion project amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Apr 7th, 2020