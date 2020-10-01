September US Manufacturing PMI Dips 0.6% to 55.4

Among the six biggest industries, food, beverage & tobacco remains the best-performing sector, with fabricated metal and chemical products growing strongly.

Oct 1st, 2020
Institute for Supply Management
Food Factory
iStock

TEMPE, AZ — Economic activity in the manufacturing sector grew in September, with the overall economy notching a fifth consecutive month of growth, say the nation’s supply executives in the latest Manufacturing ISM Report On Business.

The report was issued Thursday by Timothy R. Fiore, CPSM, C.P.M., Chair of the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Manufacturing Business Survey Committee:

The September PMI registered 55.4 percent, down 0.6 percentage point from the August reading of 56 percent. This figure indicates expansion in the overall economy for the fifth month in a row after a contraction in April, which ended a period of 131 consecutive months of growth. The New Orders Index registered 60.2 percent, a decrease of 7.4 percentage points from the August reading of 67.6 percent. The Production Index registered 61 percent, down 2.3 percentage points compared to the August reading of 63.3 percent. The Backlog of Orders Index registered 55.2 percent, 0.6 percentage point higher compared to the August reading of 54.6 percent. The Employment Index registered 49.6 percent, an increase of 3.2 percentage points from the August reading of 46.4 percent. The Supplier Deliveries Index registered 59 percent, up 0.8 percentage point from the August figure of 58.2 percent.

The Inventories Index registered 47.1 percent, 2.7 percentage points higher than the August reading of 44.4 percent. The Prices Index registered 62.8 percent, up 3.3 percentage points compared to the August reading of 59.5 percent. The New Export Orders Index registered 54.3 percent, an increase of 1 percentage point compared to the August reading of 53.3 percent. The Imports Index registered 54 percent, a 1.6-percentage point decrease from the August reading of 55.6 percent.

AasfdInstitute for Supply Management

After the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic brought manufacturing activity to historic lows, the sector continued its recovery in September. Survey Committee members reported that their companies and suppliers continue to operate in reconfigured factories and are becoming more proficient at maintaining output. Panel sentiment was optimistic (2.3 positive comments for every cautious comment), an improvement compared to August. Demand expanded, with the (1) New Orders Index growing at strong levels, supported by the New Export Orders Index expanding moderately, (2) Customers’ Inventories Index at its lowest figure since June 2010, a level considered a positive for future production, and the (3) Backlog of Orders Index expanding at a faster rate compared to the prior two months. Consumption (measured by the Production and Employment indexes) contributed positively (a combined 0.9-percentage point increase) to the PMI calculation, with five of the top six industries continuing to expand output strongly. Employment neared expansion territory for the first time since July 2019. Inputs — expressed as supplier deliveries, inventories and imports — continued to indicate input-driven constraints to further production expansion, but at slower rates compared to August. Inventory levels contracted again due to strong production output and supplier delivery difficulties. Overall, inputs improved compared to August and contributed positively to the PMI calculation. (The Supplier Deliveries and Inventories indexes directly factor into the PMI; the Imports Index does not.) Prices continued to expand at higher rates, reflecting a continued shift to seller pricing power — a positive for new-order growth.

Food FactoryasdfiStockAmong the six biggest manufacturing industries, Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products remains the best-performing sector, with Fabricated Metal Products and Chemical Products growing strongly. Computer & Electronic Products and Transportation Equipment expanded moderately. Petroleum & Coal Products remained a headwind to PMI performance.

“Manufacturing performed well in the month with demand, consumption and inputs registering growth indicative of a normal expansion cycle. While certain industry sectors are experiencing difficulties that will continue in the near term, the manufacturing community as a whole has learned to conduct business effectively and deal with the variables imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Fiore said.

Of the 18 manufacturing industries, 14 reported growth in September, in the following order: Paper Products; Wood Products; Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products; Furniture & Related Products; Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components; Nonmetallic Mineral Products; Fabricated Metal Products; Chemical Products; Miscellaneous Manufacturing; Plastics & Rubber Products; Machinery; Textile Mills; Computer & Electronic Products; and Transportation Equipment. The four industries reporting contraction in September are: Apparel, Leather & Allied Products; Printing & Related Support Activities; Petroleum & Coal Products; and Primary Metals.

RthsdgInstitute for Supply Management

More in Economics
I Stock 1160442159
Seattle-Area Amazon Employee Charged With Insider Trading
Regulators allege she leaked confidential company information to family members, allowing them to make nearly $1.4 million.
Sep 29th, 2020
Clothes dryers are stacked on top of washing machines at a Home Depot in Boston.
Orders for Big-Ticket Manufactured Goods Tick Up Just 0.4%
It was the fourth consecutive monthly increase, but was far weaker than the 11.7% surge in July.
Sep 25th, 2020
AT&T store in New York, Oct. 21, 2014.
Verizon, AT&T Reach $116M Calif. Settlement
The state alleges the companies overcharged government customers over more than a decade.
Sep 25th, 2020
AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot leaves the British Parliament's Business Innovation and Skills Committee after a hearing in London.
Drug Companies Work Jointly to Boost Vaccine Confidence
Ultimately, the public will have to trust regulators around the world and the independent experts that oversee drug trials.
Sep 24th, 2020
Carbuyingtn
Pandemic Shifts Auto Buying Priorities
People are postponing new car purchases.
Sep 23rd, 2020
Las Vegsa I Stock 1152877191
Man Blows $30K in PPP Loan Money in Las Vegas
He received $600,000 in forgivable loans for businesses that don't exist.
Sep 23rd, 2020
67648416 440954010082917 4912106400823377920 O
Pilgrim's Pride CEO, Indicted on Price Fixing Counts, Is Out
A federal grand jury found that executives conspired to fix prices and rig bids for broiler chickens from at least 2012 to 2017.
Sep 23rd, 2020
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell.
Powell: Many Small Companies Can Borrow Without Main Street
The central bank has faced criticism for not making the Main Street program easier to use for banks.
Sep 22nd, 2020
Job Loss Virus I Stock 1216097675
Thousands Mistakenly Told to Return Unemployment Payments
Out-of-work residents were erroneously told they were overpaid.
Sep 21st, 2020
I Stock 1154834209
Google Receives $25M Tax Break for Nevada Facility
The company plans to invest $1.8 billion in a pair of data centers in the state.
Sep 18th, 2020
In this June 30 photo, Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a hearing on oversight of the Treasury Department and Federal Reserve pandemic response on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Fed Signals Interest Rate to Remain Near Zero Through 2023
The rate influences borrowing costs for homebuyers, credit card users and businesses.
Sep 17th, 2020
Buyers and industry affiliates pass by the Kodak exhibit at the 2012 International CES trade show in Las Vegas.
Kodak Erred With Stock Grants but Review Finds Actions Legal
The independent legal review cited flaws in how Eastman Kodak issued stock option grants to its CEO.
Sep 17th, 2020